After launching the Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G8 Play, Motorola has finally unveiled the core member of the family – the Moto G8. It is not a massive upgrade over the Moto G7, but does offer a more versatile camera setup and a larger battery.

The phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and has the Motorola batwing logo splashed across the fingerprint sensor. Here’s a quick look at Moto G8’s internal hardware:

  • 6.4-inch HD+ display with punch hole
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • 16-megapixel main camera + 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera + 2-megapixel macro camera
  • 8-megapixel front camera
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB)
  • 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging

Moto G8 is now on sale in Brazil priced at BRL 1,299 (approximately $280) and comes in Pearl White and Neon Blue colors. It will soon be available in Asia, Australia, Europe, and Latin America in the coming weeks.

Source: Motorola Brazil

