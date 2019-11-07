If you think the unannounced Moto G8 seen in the images above and below looks a lot like the one used on the recently announced Moto G8 Plus, you’re probably right.

The images are screenshots taken from a short promo clip leaked on Twitter by Evan Blass. You can watch it by following the source link below.

It shows off three color options for the upcoming device (red, blue, and black), alongside a waterdrop notch, and the 48MP inscription next to its camera.

This is pretty much all we know about the device, for the time being, but it’s good to know the company is preparing yet another Moto G8 version.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter, Private)