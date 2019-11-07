Moto G8
Up next
Author
Tags

If you think the unannounced Moto G8 seen in the images above and below looks a lot like the one used on the recently announced Moto G8 Plus, you’re probably right.

The images are screenshots taken from a short promo clip leaked on Twitter by Evan Blass. You can watch it by following the source link below.

It shows off three color options for the upcoming device (red, blue, and black), alongside a waterdrop notch, and the 48MP inscription next to its camera.

This is pretty much all we know about the device, for the time being, but it’s good to know the company is preparing yet another Moto G8 version.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter, Private)

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question of whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it?

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it