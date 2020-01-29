Author
Tags

Motorola will reportedly launch a flagship called Moto Edge+, Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and a stylus-toting phone at MWC 2020. Ahead of their official launch, key specifications of the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power have surfaced online.

The leak, which comes courtesy of XDA-Developers, reveals the following Moto G8 details:

  • 6.39-inch HD+ hole-punch display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage
  • 16-megapixel main camera + 2-megapixel macro shooter + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens; 8-megapixel front camera
  • 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging

And listed below are the internals of the Moto G8 Power:

  • 6.36-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 16-megapixel main camera + 2-megapixel macro shooter + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 8-megapixel quaternary camera; 25-megapixel front camera
  • 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Motorola is expected to showcase the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power at MWC 2020.

Source: XDA-Developers
Image source

You May Also Like

iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 is now available with toggle for turning U1 chip off

The new 13.3.1 version of iOS and iPadOS are available for download, to fix several bugs and now you can also turn off the U1 chip

The Huawei P40 could cost less at launch than the P30

The new Huawei P40 series could arrive with a price tag that may seem hard to believe

First official press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip look hot

Take a look at this new gallery with official press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and we also get some more details