Motorola will reportedly launch a flagship called Moto Edge+, Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and a stylus-toting phone at MWC 2020. Ahead of their official launch, key specifications of the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power have surfaced online.

The leak, which comes courtesy of XDA-Developers, reveals the following Moto G8 details:

6.39-inch HD+ hole-punch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage

16-megapixel main camera + 2-megapixel macro shooter + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens; 8-megapixel front camera

4,000mAh battery with 10W charging

And listed below are the internals of the Moto G8 Power:

6.36-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage

16-megapixel main camera + 2-megapixel macro shooter + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 8-megapixel quaternary camera; 25-megapixel front camera

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Motorola is expected to showcase the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power at MWC 2020.

Source: XDA-Developers

Image source