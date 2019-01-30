Moto G7 Plus unboxing shows 27W charging

If you’re looking to upgrade to a Moto G7-series phone later on this winter, you may have to prepare more money than you may have wanted to put out — rumors see the main models reaching well into €300 territory.

But according to the latest photo leaks of the Moto G7 Plus, there may be a few features new to the series that could be worth the investment. The images, coming out of a closed Facebook group for Brazilian Motorola fans and reposted on TudoCelular, show the Plus in its full ruby red glory along with a clear case and some featured specifications.

The special specs for this Android 9 Pie phone include optical stabilization for the rear cameras, dual-pixel autofocus and 27-watt TurboPower charging. Presumably, the latter point will allow users to fill up the 3,500mAh battery on-board quickly while the 16- and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras are worth the OIS. By the way, the front camera is rated for 12 megapixels of resolution.

It will be one of the devices in its generation to feature a teardrop-style notch for that selfie shooter that will encroach on a 6.2-inch full HD display with 19:9 aspect ratio — good for pixel density of 407 ppi.

While other G7 devices will receive the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, the Plus version will have the Snapdragon 636 in addition to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Will people line up to pay €360 (or however much it will actually cost) to pick up a few nice but not necessary amenities on a Moto G7 Plus? That’s left for us to find out as the G7 series debuts in the next couple of weeks.