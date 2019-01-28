Android

Get ready for a price hike with the Moto G7 and G7 Plus

The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus were dubbed reliable performers last year. They had all the basics at a decent price: €249 and €299, respectively.

But will the sequels give us a proper run for our money? Leaks suggest the Moto G7 Power, which reportedly will carry the Moto G7’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, will cost about $375. What’s going on?

Well, according to up and coming leaker Ishan Agarwal, it looks like we’re due for a price hike.

If true, it looks like the smaller Moto G7 Play and Power, expected out February 7, will be the spiritual successor to the Moto G6 and G6 Plus. Keep in mind that the older phones had the Snapdragon 450 on their side, so there is a jump in tiers going on here.

Plenty to look forward to in February. What do you think of this leak?

