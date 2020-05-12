Moto G7

Moto G7 has started receiving the stable Android 10 update. The announcement was made on its software upgrade news webpage. It began rolling out starting May 7.

This is going to be phased rollout to ensure stability and the company has mentioned that the update will reach all the Moto G7 devices in Brazil by June 7.

As per XDA-Developers, the Android 10 build for Moto G7 is QPU30.52-16-2. However, the Android security patch level is unknown.

It includes Android 10 features like dark mode, smart replies, and gesture navigation.

Source: Motorola

You May Also Like
Pixel 4a

Camera samples of the Google Pixel 4a have just arrived from Cuba

The first images allegedly captured by the camera on the Google Pixel 4a are really good, but are they good enough to compete against the iPhone SE?
iQOO Z1

iQOO Z1 with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC launch date confirmed

It will feature a 144Hz refresh rate.
Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a might go on sale on May 22

It could be launched around May 15.