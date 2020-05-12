Moto G7

Moto G7 has started receiving the stable Android 10 update. The announcement was made on its software upgrade news webpage. It began rolling out starting May 7.

This is going to be phased rollout to ensure stability and the company has mentioned that the update will reach all the Moto G7 devices in Brazil by June 7.

As per XDA-Developers, the Android 10 build for Moto G7 is QPU30.52-16-2. However, the Android security patch level is unknown.

It includes Android 10 features like dark mode, smart replies, and gesture navigation.

Source: Motorola

