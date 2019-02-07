Motorola just announced a few updates to their budget friendly G series family of Android smartphones. The new models are the $300 G7, $250 G7 Power, and $200 G7 Play. The Motorola G series has been successful in providing many features that are normally expected in more-expensive high-end phones while keeping the pricing reasonable and the seventh generation is no exception. All three of the new G7 models come with Android 9 Pie and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with 1.8Ghz octta-core CPU and Adreno 506 GPU, so all of them should be pretty similar in terms of performance. All of them have a fingerprint scanner integrated with the Motorola logo on the back which is a nice touch, and… nicely, all 3 have a P2i nano coating for water repellence. They’ve all got an FM radio built in along with those 3.5mm headset jacks that we all love as well. None of these devices have wireless charging or NFC though, so that’s a bummer.

Moto G7 Play

The G7 Play is the most budget-friendly of the 3 new Motorola G7 smartphones. This one is going to start at $199. Motorola calls this a compact design even though it has a 5.7 inch screen which was considered huge 10 years ago. The G7 Play is also the lightest of the 3 at only 151g. It only has 2Gb of RAM and 32Gb of storage, but it does support a MicroSD card for storage expansion.

The G7 Play is available in Stary Black and Deep Indigo. You’ve got to get the light just right to see the nice color in the backing. The rear camera is 13Mp with an f2.0 aperture, LED flash, and 1.12um pixel sensor. There’s a 3000mAh battery in there too and it’s non removable. The G7 Play also does not support Motorola’s TurboPower charging.

The G7 Play does have a big notch on the top and the bezels aren’t as thin as you might see on more expensive phones, but who cares… that gives you more room to add a good case. The screen is also only 720 x 1512 pixel resolution, but the lower-quality screen probably won’t be terribly noticeable unless you’re holding it next to a much more expensive phone. The front facing camera is 8Mp with 1.12UM pixels and it also has a selfie flash in that notch there.

The new Moto G7 Play will be released in the U.S. starting this spring with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Republic Wireless and Ting, and will be universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com.

Moto G7 Power

The Motorola G7 Power is called the G7 Power because of it’s huge battery. Yeah, it’s got a ridiculous 5000 mAh battery! That’ll probably last you about 3 days. I know that’s not as good as the really old cell phones that would last a month on one battery, but it’s a lot better than most smartphones we have these days. If you’re all about going away on weekend adventures, this might be the phone for you.

The “Marine Blue” color of the Motorola G7 Power looks great! This one ups the RAM from the 2Gb on the G7 Play to 3Gb, and keeps the same 32Gb of storage with expansion options via MicroSD cards. It’s also a bit heavier at 198g. This one also supports TurboPower charging though where you can get 9 hours of usage after 15 minutes of charging. You’ve also got a 12Mp PDAF camera with 1.25um pixels and an LED flash.

On the front, you’ll notice the notch is narrower than the G7 Play, but it’s still pretty prominant. The display is 6.2″ with 720 x 1520 pixel resolution.

The new Moto G7 Power will be released in the U.S. starting this spring with subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, Cricket Wireless (moto g7 supra), Consumer Cellular, Republic Wireless, Ting and Xfinity Mobile, and will be universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com.

Moto G7

The Motorola G7 is the flagship of the G series at the highest price point for the range of a still very reasonable $299. It does not have as much battery capacity as the G7 Power though. This one’s battery is back down to the 3000mAh capacity, but it does include 15W TurboPower support like the G7 Power. The G7 does increase the RAM to 4GB though and the storage capacity is 64Gb with expansion options via a MicroSD card slot. The weight is 172g as well.

You can get the G7 in Ceramic Black or Clear White colors. The white one has nice shiney chrome edges too, so that one looks great. We’ve also got a 12Mp camera on the back with 1.25um pixel sizes and an f1.8 aperture. There’s also a second camera which is only 5Mp and is only used as a depth sensor for those chintzy background blur filters that try to simulate narrow depth-of-field but never really succeed in doing it right.

The screen on the G7 is 6.2″ like the G7 Power, but it’s got a higher resolution 1080 x 2270 pixel dimension. That will give you 403 pixels per inch which is a third more than a normal human eye needs to see smooth imagery, so it should look pretty good. You’ve also got an 8Mp front facing camera with a screen flash and the notch at the top of this one is the least obtrusive of the three.

The G7 is the thinnest of the three at 8mm, and here’s a good look at the cool chrome edges of the white version.

There will also be a Motorola G7 Plus model with two 16Mp cameras for 299.99€ EUR in Europe, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico. The G7 will be released in the U.S. starting this spring and will be universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com with subsequent availability at Google Fi, Republic Wireless and Ting.