Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power leak before February 7 announcement

It’s not like we haven’t seen this coming. Back in December, the entire 2019 Moto line-up was leaked in press renders. We knew exactly what to expect, but we didn’t know when. Now, several reports indicate a February 7 event, and, on top of that, the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power get leaked in real-life imagery.

The Moto G7, just like the renders indicated, will feature a waterdrop notch. The leak also talks about the specs, including a 6.24-inch screen with 1080 x 2270 resolution Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 12MP+5MP dual camera setup, fingerprint scanner on the back, 8MP front-facer, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Moto G7 Power has a smaller screen, at 6.22 inches, with a wider, iPhone-like notch, and a resolution of 720 x 1520px. If runs on a Snapdragon 632 chip, has 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM as options, a single 12MP shooter, 8MP selfie cam, and a 5,000mAh battery. Price is rumored around $350-$375. Check out the images below.