Moto G7 launch reportedly in Brazil late February
Mobile World Congress is the place to be for OEMs to showcase their latest consumer wares for the year, but one exception to the party for the past few years has been Motorola: it launched its budget-tier Moto G6 and Moto E5 devices in its Latin American stronghold of Brazil last year.
It seems like after the lather and rinse cycle, we’re on repeat. TudoCelular reports from its sources that an event for the Moto G7 launch will take place before this year’s MWC which begins on February 25.
With four Moto G7 variants in the pipeline, how much of a splash can we expect them to make? We shall find out.
