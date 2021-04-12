In the recent past, flagship features including AMOLED display and 108MP primary camera have trickled down to the mid-range segment. The Mi 10i, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Realme 8 Pro are a few of the smartphones that sport a 108MP primary camera. Now, as per rumors, a Motorola phone is joining them soon. It is tipped that Motorola is developing a Moto G60 that will come equipped with a 108MP primary camera on the back. As per the images, it will be accompanied by two more cameras.

According to a tweet from tipster Mukul Sharma, the upcoming Moto G series phone could feature a triple rear camera setup that is tipped to be led by a 108MP primary camera. Moreover, he claims that even though there will be three physical cameras, the smartphone will have a quad-functional camera setup. This means that one of the cameras in this setup will be doing two jobs. That said, he hasn’t revealed any details on the same.

The tipster also shared some leaked images of the Moto G60. These look similar to the pictures that were leaked earlier this month. The smartphone is seen featuring a rectangular camera module at the top left corner of the back panel with three cameras inside aligned vertically. It could also have a rear fingerprint sensor embedded inside the Motorola logo. On the front, the device is rumored to come with a 32MP selfie shooter. It is said to sport a flat hole-punch display with the cutout for the front camera placed in the top center of the screen.

As for the leaked specifications, the Moto G60 is tipped to have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC, and come in 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage configurations. Apart from the 108MP primary camera, it might have a 16MP OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP camera. It could be called “Moto G40 Fusion” in India.