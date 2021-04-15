Motorola is all set to launch two new Moto G-series devices soon. The company is introducing flagship features like the 108MP camera and a 120Hz refresh rate in its upcoming lineup of Moto G-series. The company is working on two Moto G devices, namely, Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. Both of them will share a similar set of features. And now, they’ve also appeared on Geekbench, which hints at an imminent launch. On the other hand, Motorola India has also shared a teaser for the upcoming launch.

The launch teaser doesn’t reveal the design or names of the upcoming smartphones. To recall, the Moto G50 and Moto G100 haven’t launched in India yet. However, we have been hearing rumors regarding the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion. Hence, we expect the duo to be launched soon. Moreover, the two devices have appeared on Geekbench.

The Moto G60 was spotted with 6GB of RAM, while the G40 Fusion has 4 gigs of RAM. The former scored 515 and 1375 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively, while the G40 Fusion scored 519 in the single-core test and 1425 in the multi-core test. Both devices will run Android 11 out of the box. These are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Motorola is tipped to include a 6000mAh battery in its upcoming G-series smartphones. Both the smartphones are said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate with support for HDR10. The Moto G60 is rumored to have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display. It is not known if it will be AMOLED or an LCD panel. Further, the Moto G60 could sport a 108MP primary camera, which could reside alongside a 16MP OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP camera. There could be a 32MP selfie shooter. The duo could be launched in India soon.