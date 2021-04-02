Moto G60
Moto G60 leaked renders (Image: Twitter / @yabhishekhd)

Motorola has been in overdrive mode so far in 2021. From launching a Snapdragon 870-powered budget flagship to multiple Moto G-series budget phones, the company is trying really hard to diversify its portfolio. And it appears that the company is in no mood to put a brake on that streak. Earlier this month, the first details of an upcoming budget phone- the Moto G60 – surfaced online. Now, the device has appeared in leaked renders with its key specs in tow, alongside chatter of an interesting re-branding strategy as well.

If the leaked renders are legit, Motorola is going to change things around in the aesthetics department with the Moto G60. Instead of the waterdrop-style notch that we recently saw on the Moto G50 and G30 smartphones, the Moto G60 is going with a modern centered hole-punch design. This is likely the first budget Motorola smartphone with this design language so far, as the Moto G100 goes for a cornered dual hole-punch design.

Moto G60 for Europe, but Moto G40 Fusion in India and Brazil

As per TechnikNews, the phone will be launched under two names in different markets rocking a slightly different camera setup. In Europe, Motorola will equip it with a 108MP main camera and will launch it as the Moto G60. Only a single 6GB+128GB memory configuration will be up for grabs here. In Brazil and India, the device will reportedly debut as Moto G40 Fusion and will rock a toned-down 64MP primary snapper. In these markets, Motorola will launch the phone in two variants – 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB – but lacking NFC support.

Moto G60
Alleged Moto G60 leaked renders (Credit: TechnikNews)

The 108MP main camera on the Moto G60 will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be a 32MP sensor to take care of selfies, while the Moto G40 Fusion will trim that megapixel count to 16MP. Rest of the leaked specs include a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while a fairly large 6,000mAh battery will keep the lights on.




