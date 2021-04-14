Lately, some of the flagship features are trickling down to the mid-range segment. Specifications like a 108MP camera and a 120Hz refresh rate display are now pretty common for mid-range smartphones in Asian countries like India and China. It looks like Motorola is gearing up to embrace the trendy features. It is rumored that the company is working on two Moto G-series devices, namely, Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. Both of them will share a set of features. More details of the upcoming duo have leaked online.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, both the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion will come with a high refresh rate display and offer a long-lasting battery life. The latter has been the highlight of Motorola smartphones in the past. I’ve reviewed the Moto G9, Moto G10 as well as the latest Moto G30, and all of them had great battery life. Now, Motorola is tipped to be upping its game by including a 6000mAh cell in its upcoming G-series smartphones.

Moreover, the smartphones are said to come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate with support for HDR10. These features could make the next duo media powerhouse. However, it is not known yet if the display would have an LCD panel or AMOLED. The Moto G60 is rumored to have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display. Both the smartphones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The G60 is tipped to come in 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage configurations.

Plus, the Moto G60 could sport a 108MP primary camera. It might be accompanied by a 16MP OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP camera. On the front, you might get a 32MP selfie shooter. Previously, it was rumored that the Moto G60 could be called Moto G40 Fusion. However, Mukul replied to my question and confirmed that both are two separate devices. These could be launched in India soon.