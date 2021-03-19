Motorola has lately launched a host of new G series phones and budget flagship as well, and is prepping a few more for a debut in the imminent future as per leaks. Among them is the Moto G50 mid-ranger, the Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100. Now, the folks over at XDA-Developers have unearthed some key details about another upcoming device called the Moto G60 that has recently popped in leaks carrying the codename ‘Hanoip’ and running Android 11.

Moto G60 will likely be the first in the G-series to pack a 120Hz display

The Moto G60 will reportedly come equipped with a 6.78-inch FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) display with a centered hole-punch display. Interestingly, the screen is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. If true, it would make Moto G60 the first device in the Moto G series to offer a 120Hz screen. Lately, we have seen the likes of Xiaomi offer devices with a 120Hz display such as the Mi 10i in the budget segment, with Poco X3 joining the list as well. However, it is unclear if the Motorola offering will come equipped with an AMOLED or LCD panel.

Coming back to the Moto G60, it will feature three cameras at the back. The report adds that Motorola’s upcoming phone will come in multiple variants, and one of them will come equipped with a 108MP main camera that relies on Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 sensor. There is also a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera that uses the OV16A1Q sensor, accompanied by another 2MP camera, likely a macro snapper or a depth sensor. On the front is a 32MP front camera.

Moto G60 will reportedly arrive in multiple variants

Another variant of the Moto G60 will reportedly downgrade from a 108MP main camera with a 64MP snapper, while the front camera goes down to a 16MP snapper. Aside from the more powerful camera, Motorola is apparently working on new camera tricks as well such as an AI-driven low-light mode, document mode (likely for scanning documents), smudge detection, and dual capture video (likely allowing users to capture video or photo from the rear and front camera simultaneously).

As for the chip at its heart, rumors suggest that the phone will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It will tick alongside either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. However, there is no concrete information regarding the phone’s asking price or an official launch date.