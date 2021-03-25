moto g50 grey

After appearing in multiple leaks over the past couple of weeks, Motorola has launched its latest G-series mid-ranger – the Moto G50. Priced at €229.99, the latest budget phone from Motorola will be available in a bunch of European markets in the coming weeks. Right now, the phone is listed on the Motorola UK website with a ‘coming soon’ status. However, details about its availability in the US market are yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep you posted when the device lands stateside. 

90Hz refresh rate, but you gotta live with an HD+ resolution

The internal hardware is modest, yet not too shabby for what Motorola is asking for the price tag. You get a 6.5-inch display with a low-ish HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display that translates to a pixel density of  269PPI. On the bright side, the screen refresh rate stands at 90Hz, which is neat. 

moto g50 launch

Qualcomm’s freshly announced Snapdragon 480 SoC keeps things running inside, in tandem with 4 gigs of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. You can expand the onboard storage via a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity. Do keep in mind that a 1TB microSD card from a reputed brand like SanDisk usually costs around $220, just shy of the Moto G50’s asking price itself. 

View SanDisk 1TB MicroSD card on Amazon

You get three cameras at the back – a 48MP main snapper, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you’ll find a 13MP shooter sitting in a waterdrop notch. Both the front and rear cameras can record FHD videos at 60FPS frame rate. Moto G50 also offers a handful of other camera tricks such as Hyperlapse video, RAW image capture, spot color (a favorite of mine), macro video, and cinemagraph to name a few.

moto g50 blue

The phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. However, you will only get a 10W charger in the retail package. Android 11 with an almost stock interface runs things on the software side, and interestingly, there is NFC on the table as well. The water-repellent build is plastic, and you get to choose between two colors – Aqua Blue and Steel Grey. 

Moto G50 specifications

Display6.5-inch
HD+ (1600×720)
269 PPI pixel density
IPS LCD
20:09 aspect ratio
85% screen-to-body ratio
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
RAM4GB
Storage64GB/128GB
Up to 1TB microSD card expandable
Rear Cameras 48MP main
1.6 µm pixel size 
f/1.7
Quad Pixel technology

5MP Macro Vision
1.12 µm pixel size
f/2.4

2MP depth sensor
1.75 µm pixel size
f/2.4

FHD (60/30 fps)
HD (120 fps)
Front Camera13MP 
1.12 µm pixel size
f/2.2
FHD (60/30 fps)
HD (120 fps)
ColorsAqua Green 
Steel Grey
Battery5000mAh
15W fast charging
10W charger in-box
SoftwareAndroid 11
SensorsNotification LED
Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Sar sensor (compatible)
Barometer (TMO)
Dimensions164.9 x 74.9 x 8.95 mm
Weight192 grams
Connectivity4G LTE
Bluetooth 5.0
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Hybrid Dual SIM
(2 Nano SIMs, or 1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD)
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
OnePlus 9 Pro Morning Mist 2
How to watch OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch launch today
The launch event will commence at 10 AM ET.
OPPO foldable smartphone
We could get an OPPO foldable phone by June
OPPO is expected to introduce its first foldable smartphone in Q2, which starts in April and ends in June.
oneplus nord vs oneplus 9R pocketnow
OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus Nord: An in-house rivalry for the value crown
OnePlus 9R is a means for the company to keep a foot planted in the budget flagship class, but the OnePlus Nord is a great device on its own.