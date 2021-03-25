After appearing in multiple leaks over the past couple of weeks, Motorola has launched its latest G-series mid-ranger – the Moto G50. Priced at €229.99, the latest budget phone from Motorola will be available in a bunch of European markets in the coming weeks. Right now, the phone is listed on the Motorola UK website with a ‘coming soon’ status. However, details about its availability in the US market are yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep you posted when the device lands stateside.

90Hz refresh rate, but you gotta live with an HD+ resolution

The internal hardware is modest, yet not too shabby for what Motorola is asking for the price tag. You get a 6.5-inch display with a low-ish HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display that translates to a pixel density of 269PPI. On the bright side, the screen refresh rate stands at 90Hz, which is neat.

Qualcomm’s freshly announced Snapdragon 480 SoC keeps things running inside, in tandem with 4 gigs of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. You can expand the onboard storage via a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity. Do keep in mind that a 1TB microSD card from a reputed brand like SanDisk usually costs around $220, just shy of the Moto G50’s asking price itself.

You get three cameras at the back – a 48MP main snapper, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you’ll find a 13MP shooter sitting in a waterdrop notch. Both the front and rear cameras can record FHD videos at 60FPS frame rate. Moto G50 also offers a handful of other camera tricks such as Hyperlapse video, RAW image capture, spot color (a favorite of mine), macro video, and cinemagraph to name a few.

The phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. However, you will only get a 10W charger in the retail package. Android 11 with an almost stock interface runs things on the software side, and interestingly, there is NFC on the table as well. The water-repellent build is plastic, and you get to choose between two colors – Aqua Blue and Steel Grey.

Moto G50 specifications

Display 6.5-inch

HD+ (1600×720)

269 PPI pixel density

IPS LCD

20:09 aspect ratio

85% screen-to-body ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB

Up to 1TB microSD card expandable Rear Cameras 48MP main

1.6 µm pixel size

f/1.7

Quad Pixel technology



5MP Macro Vision

1.12 µm pixel size

f/2.4



2MP depth sensor

1.75 µm pixel size

f/2.4



FHD (60/30 fps)

HD (120 fps) Front Camera 13MP

1.12 µm pixel size

f/2.2

FHD (60/30 fps)

HD (120 fps) Colors Aqua Green

Steel Grey Battery 5000mAh

15W fast charging

10W charger in-box Software Android 11 Sensors Notification LED

Proximity sensor

Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Sar sensor (compatible)

Barometer (TMO) Dimensions 164.9 x 74.9 x 8.95 mm Weight 192 grams Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Hybrid Dual SIM

(2 Nano SIMs, or 1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD)