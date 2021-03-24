moto g50 tenaa

In the past few weeks, we’ve heard rumors about an upcoming Motorola phone codenamed ‘ibiza’ that will likely debut as the Moto G50. And earlier this month, a retailer even leaked the asking price of the yet-to-be-launched budget phone. Now, it has been spotted on the database of Chinese regulatory authority TENAA, giving us a glimpse of its design from all sides. And at first glance, it looks a lot similar to the Moto G30 that was launched a few weeks ago. 

Stock Android 11 experience, 5,000mAh battery, and 90Hz display

We see three cameras at the back and a round fingerprint sensor area with the batwing logo emblazoned across it. Over at the front, we get a waterdrop notch on the Moto G50, just like the Moto G30. As per the TENAA directory (via GSMArena), the phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 5G as well, while Android 11 – likely with a stock interface – handles things on the software side. 

moto g50 nieuwemobiel
Image: NieuweMobiel

A recent leak mentioned the model number XT2137, and we see the same figures on the TENAA listing as well. The Moto G50 will reportedly cost €229 (~ $271) for the 4GB + 128GB memory configuration, but another variant with 6 gigs of RAM has been rumored to be in the pipeline as well. And if the leaks are to be believed, it might be launch by the end of March. 

The budget 5G device might be launched by the end of the ongoing month

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 will reportedly power the device, and there will be a 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. The triple rear camera setup likely includes a 48MP main snapper that uses a Samsung sensor, a 5MP shooter for macro photography, and a 2MP depth sensor. Motorola will reportedly equip the G50 with a 16MP camera to handle video calls and selfies. 

moto g50 nieuwemobiel black
Image: NieuweMobiel

Interestingly, the display will only offer an HD+ resolution, but the refresh rate stands at 90Hz. NieuweMobiel recently shared alleged renders of the Moto G50, and they match with those on the TENAA listing. The Moto G50 will likely arrive in two colors – black and what appears to be jade green shade with some form of glossy gradient finish on it. 




