Motorola has recently announced a new Moto G50 5G, which arrives five months after the Moto G50 with 5G support. It’s OK if you don’t get it at first, since you may think that we’re talking about the same device. However, there are some key differences between the device launched in March and the one that was launched in Australia earlier today.

First, let’s talk about the original Moto G50 that was launched back in March. This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, and it offers a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display capable of 90Hz refresh rates. It also features a small notch for the 13MP selfie camera, thin side bezels, and a prominent chin. It also packs 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 5,000mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The new Moto G50 5G shares most of the specs found in the Moto G50. However, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It should offer better performance and power efficiency, which could help this device become one of the best budget devices in 2021.

You will also find improvements in the camera configuration. The new Moto G50 5G shares the same 48MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor as the Snapdragon variant, but its macro camera has been improved from a 2MP sensor to a larger 5MP solution. Further, the new camera setup is now placed in an inverted L-shape layout in a square module instead of the vertical arrangement in a rectangular camera module.

    Moto G50

    Another important design change in the latest Moto G50 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device also features a headphone jack, NFC receiver, and a MicroSD slot to increase your storage space. You will be able to get one in Meteorite Gray and Green color options from Motorola Australia for AUD 399, which goes around $289. We are still waiting for pricing and availability outside Australia, but we guess we’ll get that info in the near future.

    Source GSM Arena

    Source Phone Arena




    A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

