Motorola has launched two new Moto G-series devices. The Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 bring some flagship features to the mid-range segment. For instance, the Moto G60 packs a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 108MP camera alongside a big battery. It goes up against the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with similar specifications in India. The duo is quite similar in terms of specifications, with the only difference being the primary camera and storage configurations.

Both the smartphones feature a massive 6.8-inch IPS LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display sports a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 SoC, paired with the Adreno 618 GPU. The Moto G60 comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the Moto G40 Fusion will sell in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB configurations. Both support a microSD card slot. Further, the devices pack a big 6,000mAh battery that comes with a 20W fast charger.

On the optics front, the Moto G60 sports a 108MP Ultra Pixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, while the Moto G40 Fusion comes equipped with a 64MP Quad Pixel primary shooter with an f/1.79 aperture. Both the devices have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera that doubles as a macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter with the Moto G60 and a 16MP front camera with the Moto G40 Fusion. They come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Plus, these smartphones run Android 11.

The Moto G60 will sell for INR 17,999 (~$241) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model starting April 27 on Flipkart. On the other hand, the Moto G40 Fusion price in India starts at INR 13,999 ($187) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and INR 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It will go on sale starting May 1 via Flipkart.