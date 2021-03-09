Motorola launched the Moto G30 and the Moto G10 Power in mid-February in Europe. The duo is now making its way to India. Both smartphones run Android 11 out of the box. They feature a quad rear camera setup and have a notch at the front to house the selfie shooter. The Moto G10 Power costs INR 9,999 (~USD 137) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. In contrast, the Moto G30 is priced at INR 10,999 (~USD 150) for the same storage configuration. The company has also introduced ThinkShield for mobile, which is a proprietary technology giving four-layers of security.

The Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display that has support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. However, instead of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage found on the European version, the Indian model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

It can be expanded via a microSD card, thanks to the hybrid slot. It sports a quad rear camera setup of 64MP primary sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP macro sensor + a 2MP depth shooter. On the front lies a 13MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Moto G10 Power comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with support for a microSD card. It has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup. The Indian model receives a battery bump and gets a 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. You get 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity options.