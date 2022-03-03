Moto G22 official, packs 90Hz display and 50MP at an affordable price

Earlier this week, it was rumored that Motorola is going to announce another mid-range Moto smartphone. Well, the day is already here as Motorola has silently launched its Moto G22. The smartphone packs a 90Hz display, 50MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery, and a lot more for an affordable price tag. Read along and learn more about Moto G22.

On the front of Moto G22 is a big 6.5-inch Max Vision display that has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and supports up to 90Hz refresh rate. Previous rumors had suggested that Moto G22 will come with an OLED display. However, they are not true as Motorola is shipping the device with an LCD panel only.

The main traction of the Moto G22 is its camera system. For the affordable price of £139.99, this smartphone packs a 50MP primary camera sensor. Moreover, there are three other camera lenses containing an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro snapper.

Powering the Moto G22 is the MediaTek Helio G37 CPU. This is an octa-core chipset with four A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs an expandable MicroSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Other specs of Moto G22 include a 16MP punch-hole front camera, Android 12 out of the box, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Check out all the specifications of the Moto G22 down below:

Moto G22 Specs