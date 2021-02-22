Motorola recently launched the Moto Edge S in China, which is the world’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It was tipped to be codenamed Motorola Nio. But it was revealed that Nio was a G-series device with high-end specifications. Now, it is tipped that the Motorola Nio/Edge S might indeed be a Moto G-series device, Moto G100 for the rest of the world.

Moto G100 (Globally) AKA Moto Edge S (China) spotted on geekbench.

-Android 11

-8GB ram

-snapdragon 870

The same codename of Moto Edge S has popped up on Geekbench 5 listing as Moto G100. The processor is mentioned with a 1.80GHz base frequency with maximum speeds of 3.19GHz and it has Adreno G50 graphics. It is likely to be the Snapdragon 870 chipset. It was spotted with 8GB of RAM and running Android 11. It scored 957 and 2815 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The most powerful Moto G device yet?

If the Motorola Moto G100 turns out to be the rebadged Moto Edge S, here are the specifications it could have. The Edge S features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies the Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Moto G100 is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary camera. It is accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with features such as vlogger mode, audio zoom, and a dedicated night mode for low-light photography. On the front lies a 16MP + 8MP dual selfie camera setup. The Moto Edge S packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging support. Its price starts at around $310.