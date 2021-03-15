Motorola is rumored to be prepping to launch a Moto G-series smartphone. It is tipped to be working on the Moto G50, Moto G100, and another phone that is codenamed as Hanoip. Recently, Motorola also teased the launch of an upcoming smartphone that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is believed to be the Moto G100. Now, renders of the device have appeared online.

These renders were shared by TechnikNews.They showcase two shades of the Moto G100. While the device was rumored to be a rebadged version of the Motorola Edge S launched in China, the latest renders have sort of confirmed the rumors. It sports a triple rear camera setup in a square module, and two selfie shooters – just like the Motorola Edge S.

The same codename of Moto Edge S also popped up on Geekbench 5 listing as Moto G100. The listing also revealed a processor with a 1.80GHz base frequency with maximum speeds of 3.19GHz and it has Adreno G50 graphics. It is already confirmed from the teaser that this chipset is the Snapdragon 870. The phone was spotted with 8GB of RAM and running Android 11.

The Moto G100 will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage.

In the optics department, it will sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary camera and accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Like the Motorola Edge S, the Moto G100 is said to come with features such as vlogger mode, audio zoom, and a dedicated night mode for low-light photography. On the front, you’ll get a 16MP + 8MP dual selfie camera setup.

The Moto G100 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The price is still unknown but the Motorola Edge S is priced at around $310 in China.