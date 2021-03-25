Motorola has launched the first flagship G-series smartphone – the Moto G100. Actually, it’s not a new phone per se, but a rebranded version of the Moto Edge S that was launched in China a few weeks ago. The latest Motorola offering packs a flagship Qualcomm SoC (by 2020 standards, that is), a total of six cameras, a high refresh rate panel, and a large-ish 5,000mAh battery. The device is priced at €499.99 and is now available in select European and Latin American countries starting today.
Coming to the internal hardware, the Moto G100 offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. However, this is an LCD panel, and not an OLED panel. There are two circular hole-punch cutouts on the front. As for color options, you can choose between Iridescent Ocean and Iridescent Sky.
Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC – which is essentially a rehashed version of last year’s Snapdragon 865 SoC – keeps things running. The Moto G100 pairs the new-ish SoC with 8 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Notably, the onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity.
Coming to the camera hardware of Moto G100, you get a 64MP primary camera that can capture 6K videos at up to 30FPS and 4K videos at up to 60FPS. There is a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a ToF laser autofocus sensor as well. The dual-camera setup on the front includes a 16MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.
Moto G100 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Notably, the Motorola budget phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. Android 11 handles things on the software side, with support for Ready For feature that arrived on the Motorola Edge+ as well earlier this month. For authentication, the Moto G100 offers a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.
Moto G100 specifications
|Display
|6.7-inch
FHD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels)
LCD
90Hz refresh rate
DCI-P3 color space
HDR10
85% screen-to-body ratio
|CPU + GPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Adreno 650
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB UFS 3.1
Up to 1TB microSD card
|Rear Cameras
|64MP main
1/2″ optical format
f/1.7 aperture
0.7µm pixel size
Quad Pixel Technology for 1.4µm
16MP Ultra-wide angle
117-degree FOV
Macro Vision
f/2.2 aperture
1.0µm pixel size
2MP Depth camera
f/2.4 aperture
1.75µm pixel size
TOF Advanced Laser Autofocus
6K UHD (30fps)
4K UHD (30/60fps)
FHD (60/30fps)
Slow-motion FHD (120fps)
Slow-motion HD (240fps)
|Front Camera
|16MP
f/2.2 aperture
1.0µm pixel size
4-in-1 pixel binning for 2.0µm
8MP ultra-wide angle
118-degree FOV
f/2.4 aperture
1.12µm pixel size
|Colors
|Iridescent Ocean
Iridescent Sky
|Battery
|5000mAh
TurboPower 20 charging
|Software
|Android 11
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Magnetometer
Gyroscope
ProximityAmbient Light
|Dimensions
|168.38 x 73.97 x 9.69mm
|Weight
|207 grams
|Connectivity
|5G
Bluetooth 5.1
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
NFC
Hybrid Dual SIM
(2 Nano SIMs, 5G + 4G, or 1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD)