motorola G100

Motorola has launched the first flagship G-series smartphone – the Moto G100. Actually,  it’s not a new phone per se, but a rebranded version of the Moto Edge S that was launched in China a few weeks ago. The latest Motorola offering packs a flagship Qualcomm SoC (by 2020 standards, that is), a total of six cameras, a high refresh rate panel, and a large-ish 5,000mAh battery. The device is priced at €499.99 and is now available in select European and Latin American countries starting today. 

64MP rear camera setup, 90Hz LCD display, 5G, and a 5,000mAh battery

Coming to the internal hardware, the Moto G100 offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. However, this is an LCD panel, and not an OLED panel. There are two circular hole-punch cutouts on the front. As for color options, you can choose between Iridescent Ocean and Iridescent Sky. 

Motorola G100
Moto G100 allows storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC – which is essentially a rehashed version of last year’s Snapdragon 865 SoC – keeps things running. The Moto G100 pairs the new-ish SoC with 8 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Notably, the onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity. 

Moto G100 supports Ready For, which is essentially a Samsung DeX equivalent

Coming to the camera hardware of Moto G100, you get a 64MP primary camera that can capture 6K videos at up to 30FPS and 4K videos at up to 60FPS. There is a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a ToF laser autofocus sensor as well. The dual-camera setup on the front includes a 16MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. 

Motorola G100 colors

Moto G100 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Notably, the Motorola budget phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. Android 11 handles things on the software side, with support for Ready For feature that arrived on the Motorola Edge+ as well earlier this month. For authentication, the Moto G100 offers a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. 

Moto G100 specifications

Display 6.7-inch
FHD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels)
LCD
90Hz refresh rate
DCI-P3 color space
HDR10
85% screen-to-body ratio
CPU + GPU  Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Adreno 650
RAM 8GB LPDDR5
Storage 128GB UFS 3.1
Up to 1TB microSD card
Rear Cameras  64MP main
1/2″ optical format
f/1.7 aperture
0.7µm pixel size
Quad Pixel Technology for 1.4µm

16MP Ultra-wide angle
117-degree FOV
Macro Vision
f/2.2 aperture
1.0µm pixel size

2MP Depth camera
f/2.4 aperture
1.75µm pixel size
TOF Advanced Laser Autofocus

6K UHD (30fps)
4K UHD (30/60fps)
FHD (60/30fps)
Slow-motion FHD (120fps)
Slow-motion HD (240fps) 
Front Camera 16MP
f/2.2 aperture
1.0µm pixel size 
4-in-1 pixel binning for 2.0µm

8MP ultra-wide angle
118-degree FOV
f/2.4 aperture
1.12µm pixel size
Colors Iridescent Ocean
Iridescent Sky
Battery 5000mAh
TurboPower 20 charging
Software Android 11
Sensors Accelerometer
Magnetometer
Gyroscope
ProximityAmbient Light
Dimensions 168.38 x 73.97 x 9.69mm
Weight 207 grams
Connectivity 5G
Bluetooth 5.1
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
NFC
Hybrid Dual SIM
(2 Nano SIMs, 5G + 4G, or 1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD)

 

