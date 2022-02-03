Moto G Stylus is now official with great new features, but no 5G support

Motorola has officially announced its Moto G Stylus (2022). The new device arrives with an updated design improved specs, but unfortunately, it won’t take advantage of 5G speeds, as it lacks support for this network.

“Be inspired and take your creativity to the next level with the new moto g stylus. Capture your most brilliant ideas faster than ever, and take advantage of a versatile 50 MP camera system, massive display, and ultra-reliable two-day battery. Enjoy pinpoint control with the built-in stylus that lets you jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, copy and paste text, mark up screenshots, you name it. Your favorite apps appear the moment you pop out the stylus, so they’re always ready when you are. The stylus is seamlessly integrated with the Moto Note app too, so you can start writing without even unlocking your phone.”

If you’re looking to get your hands on a new smartphone with stylus support that won’t make you break the bank, well, then the 2022 version of the Moto G Stylus may be the best option. The new device includes a 6,8-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rates, a 5,000mAh battery, 128GB storage (expandable via microSD card slot), and up to 6GB RAM depending on where you get one. Plus, you also get a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset powering the show. Still, there’s no 5G support on the more affordable variant, as Motorola is also offering a second version with 5G support that will cost you $100 more.

The camera department features a 50MP primary sensor that gets complemented by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. And in the front of the device, you get a 16MP selfie camera.

Whatever the case, you can already pre-order your new Moto G Stylus 2022 for just $299 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Motorola’s website. And if you want 5G support, you can get yours for $400, even though Motorola is also giving its fans the chance to pick up one of these devices for as low as $1 after an eligible trade-in.

Source: Motorola