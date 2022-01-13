Moto G Stylus 2022 to launch with Android 12 and support 5G

The upcoming Motorola G Stylus 2022 leaked in December last year, and it’s rumored to launch sometime in mid-2022. We’ve seen high-quality renders of the device, and today we get to share some more information about the specifications, operating system, and that it will support 5G.

The news comes from MySmartPrice, who also shared some new renders of the upcoming Motorola G Stylus smartphone, alongside some new additional details of what to expect. The renders reveal the device from every angle, and it shows us it will have a similar design to what we saw previously. The fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the power button on the right side, and we see the volume rocker just above it.

The new Moto G Stylus 2022 is rumored to have either a 6.81-inch or 6.58-inch display, likely with 90Hz refresh rate, and it will feature a punch-hole cutout on the top for the selfie shooter. The device is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Moto will also upgrade the camera system from a 48MP unit to a 50MP one, and it will also use quad-pixel technology to improve the camera quality. The device has a 4,500 or 5,000 mAh battery, and it will support wired fast charging, likely at 18W. There are a few conflicting leaks about the new device, and we would recommend taking these specifications with a grain of salt.

The Motorola G Stylus 2022 is rumored to launch sometime in mid-2022, and we may still be a few months away from the release date. With that in mind, what are you most looking forward to seeing in the new mid-ranger Motorola device? Let us know in the comments down below!