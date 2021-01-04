Motorola is not done offering a phone with Stylus in the mid-range segment. The Motorola G Stylus successor with the moniker Moto G Stylus (2021) has popped up online. The renders reveal the design of the upcoming phone from both front and back. The device was also recently spotted on the Amazon US site. But the e-commerce site renders were very different from the ones leaked recently. As per the new leak, the upcoming stylus-equipped phone will have a different rear camera module and a rear fingerprint sensor instead of a side-mounted sensor.

Moto G Stylus (2021) design

The latest development comes from tipster OnLeaks, aka Steve Hemmerstoffer who has shared new renders and some specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2021) on Voice. According to the images, the phone will come with a flat display and it will have a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner of the display for the selfie camera. It appears to have a slight chin and a thin forehead as well.

Coming to the rear the Moto G Stylus (2021) is tipped to sport a quad-camera setup enclosed within a large rectangular housing. At the bottom lie the stylus, speaker grille, and charging port. The volume and power buttons are seen to be positioned on the right side.

Moto G Stylus (2021) leaked specifications

As for the specifications, the upcoming Motorola phone is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display. There is no word on the processor. It is said to measure at 169.6×73.7×8.8mm (10.9mm with the rear camera bump). It could have a 48MP primary rear camera, which is said to be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front may lie a 16MP selfie shooter. Moreover, the device is expected to have a 3.5mm audio jack.