Motorola’s next smartphone with stylus is touted to be the Moto G Stylus 2021. It is the successor of Moto G Stylus that was launched by the company in February 2020. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset. Now, the specifications of its successor has leaked online.

The latest development comes from popular tipster Evan Blass who shared the Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications on Voice.com. According to the report, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.81-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2400 pixels Full HD+ resolution. To recall, that’s a jump from the 6.4-inch screen size on the original Moto G Stylus.

The upcoming smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Moto G Stylus 2021 could sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. It is said to be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP shooters for depth and macro needs. On the front might lie a 16MP camera housed within a punch-hole.

While it is a 2021 smartphone launch, the device is still tipped to run Android 10. It is touted to pack a 4,300mAh battery. However, there is no word on fast-charging capabilities yet. It is reportedly codenamed Minsk. We don’t have a release date or pricing details as of now.

For reference, the Moto G Stylus is selling for around $300. It comes with 128GB storage. You get a main 48MP camera sensor that combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12 MP. Plus, there’s a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a dedicated video camera that will record at 1080p, and a 2MP macro lens.