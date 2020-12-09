Motorola’s next smartphone with stylus is touted to be the Moto G Stylus 2021. It is likely to succeed the Moto G Stylus that was launched by the company in February 2020. The specifications of this device were leaked in November. Now, an Amazon listing for the Moto G Stylus 2021 has been spotted online.

According to a report from Gizmochina, the smartphone was listed with a price tag of $341.89 on Amazon. However, the pricing could be inaccurate. Moreover, it revealed the renders of the device in two colors: Aura White and Aurora Black. The renders suggest that the upcoming Motorola device will sport a punch-hole for the selfie shooter. There are four rear cameras. Plus, a fingerprint sensor can be seen on the right edge of the device.

As per leaked specs, the Moto G Stylus 2021 will feature a 6.81-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2400 pixels Full HD+ resolution. To recall, that’s a jump from the 6.4-inch screen size on the original Moto G Stylus. The upcoming smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It might sport a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters for depth and macro needs. On the front might lie a 16MP selfie shooter.

While it is a 2021 smartphone launch, the device is still tipped to run Android 10. It is touted to pack a 4,300mAh battery. However, there is no word on fast-charging capabilities yet. For the unaware, the Moto G Stylus is selling for around $300. It comes with 128GB of storage. You get a main 48MP camera sensor that combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12 MP. Plus, there’s a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a dedicated video camera that will record at 1080p, and a 2MP macro lens.