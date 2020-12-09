Moto G Stylus 2021

Motorola’s next smartphone with stylus is touted to be the Moto G Stylus 2021. It is likely to succeed the Moto G Stylus that was launched by the company in February 2020. The specifications of this device were leaked in November. Now, an Amazon listing for the Moto G Stylus 2021 has been spotted online.

According to a report from Gizmochina, the smartphone was listed with a price tag of $341.89 on Amazon. However, the pricing could be inaccurate. Moreover, it revealed the renders of the device in two colors: Aura White and Aurora Black. The renders suggest that the upcoming Motorola device will sport a punch-hole for the selfie shooter. There are four rear cameras. Plus, a fingerprint sensor can be seen on the right edge of the device.

As per leaked specs, the Moto G Stylus 2021 will feature a 6.81-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2400 pixels Full HD+ resolution. To recall, that’s a jump from the 6.4-inch screen size on the original Moto G Stylus. The upcoming smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It might sport a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters for depth and macro needs. On the front might lie a 16MP selfie shooter.

While it is a 2021 smartphone launch, the device is still tipped to run Android 10. It is touted to pack a 4,300mAh battery. However, there is no word on fast-charging capabilities yet. For the unaware, the Moto G Stylus is selling for around $300. It comes with 128GB of storage. You get a main 48MP camera sensor that combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12 MP.  Plus, there’s a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a dedicated video camera that will record at 1080p, and a 2MP macro lens. 

You May Also Like
HUAWEI brings its HMS Connect services kit to developers and businesses in Europe
HUAWEI will hold online masterclasses for developers and businesses, enlightening them about the HMS ecosystem and related innovations.
Realme X50 Pro
Realme X50 Pro starts receiving Android 11 update with Realme UI 2.0
Users can choose notification bar colors, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces
Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4 spotted on US FCC listing; specs leaked as well
It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.