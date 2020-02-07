We’ve been previously hearing about the Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Moto G Stylus trio, and even seeing renders, but it appears that the company decided to drop the number 8 from the device names.

The Moto G Power (picture above) is official with its 6.4-inch display with FHD+ plus resolution the company calls Max Vision display. It brings a versatile triple-camera system consisting of a 16MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle (118° FoV) lens, as well as a “Macro Vision” camera with 5X zoom.

The selfie shooter is a 16MP unit, that lives inside the punch-hole on the top left.

Running Android 10, the Moto G Power also features a huge 5,000mAh battery (hence its name, Power), like the reports suggested, and Dolby® tuned stereo speakers. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chip, paired with 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage.

You can check out more pictures in the gallery below.

The Moto G Stylus, on the other hand, while bringing the same display, it switches up the camera system a bit. You now have a 48MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology, a dedicated action camera with 117° (FoV) ultra-wide-angle videos, and the Macro Vision camera with 5X zoom. The front camera is identical to the G Power.

Additionally, there are dual stereo speakers, and a 4,000mAh battery, but the main selling point is the built-in stylus itself. This is actually the company’s first phone to feature a stylus.

It comes in pair with the new Moto Note app, for all your note taking and doodling needs. If you’re a gamer, Moto Gametime will offer you an interruption free gaming experience.

The G Stylus runs on the same chip as the G Power, features the same amount of memory, but takes the storage up to 128GB, expandable.

You can find more images in the gallery below.

The Moto G Power will set you back $249.99, while the Moto G Stylus goes for $299.99. They will be available this Spring at Motorola.com, B&H Photo, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.