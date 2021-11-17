moto g power is the company's new offering with a hefty battery and $199 price tag

moto, or rather Motorola, took wraps off its latest budget market smartphone, the moto g power, today. The smartphone comes with a number of (incredible) features, such as a large battery, a powerful 50MP camera system, ultra-wide display, and much more for its $199 price tag. Here's everything you need to know about the new moto g power.

moto g power (2022): Key Features and Specs

Starting off with the front, the moto g power comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display that supports up to 90Hz refresh rate. Motorola says that its 20:9 aspect ratio ultra-wide screen makes doing everyday work more exciting. It has a 1600x720 pixels display with a PPI of 269. On the top of the display is the 8MP selfie camera that sits inside the punch-hole.

On the back, the new Motorola smartphone features a 50MP main sensor. The company says that the smartphone is equipped with the new Quad Pixel technology that should deliver 4x the low-light sensitivity making the night photos look "incredibly sharp." Along with the super-sharp 50MP primary sensor, the smartphone also features a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait mode videos. There's also a "Dual Capture mode" that lets the users shoot videos with both front and rear cameras at the same time.

Backing the smartphone is a hefty 5,000 mAh battery. Motorola says that the large battery should provide 110 hours of music listening time, 18 hours of video playback time, and social media time of 17 hours. On the charging front, though, the moto g power is as 'powerful' as it should be. The smartphone supports only 10W wired charging speed. And oh, the smartphone is IP52 dust and water-resistant as well.

The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM that is paired with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage (depending upon the variant you buy). Interestingly, there's a micro SD card slot in the smartphone that lets you expand the storage up to 512GB.

moto g power is backed by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It lacks support for 5G networks and supports only 4G LTE in the United States, but that's (sort of) expected at this price point. moto g power (2022) runs on Motorola's own Android 11 skin called My UX. The company says that its Android skin "doesn’t get in the way of a pure Android experience" and allows users to enjoy Android 11 with no clunky software skins or duplicate apps.

moto g power (2022): Pricing and Availability

moto g power has been priced at $199.99 for the 64GB model. The 128GB model with the same 4GB RAM has been priced at $249.99. In the United States, the smartphone will be available through carriers in addition to the unlocked variant. Motorola has announced that the moto g power will be available at Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, Boost Mobile, Xﬁnity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Uscellular, and Google Fi "in the coming months." It'll be available only in the black color and you'll be able to grab one from Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com in "early 2022."

The company has announced that the smartphone will be available in Canada in the "coming months" as well.