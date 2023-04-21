Moto G Power (2023) Moto G Power is the company's latest budget 5G Android smartphone that features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a big 5,000 mAh battery. Additionally, it also offers multidimensional sound with Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers. Pros 120Hz display for smooth viewing experience Big 5,000 mAh battery Micro SD card expansion slot Cons IPS LCD (Pixel 6a has OLED display) No official IP rating 2MP depth and macro cameras do not provide significant value to users $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy

While there are plenty of smartphone options available in both the budget and flagship markets in the US, carrier-unlocked budget smartphones are scarce. Motorola is a brand that has carved out a niche for itself in this market, providing quality devices under $300. The company's latest offering, the Moto G Power (2023), also boasts an impressive set of specifications.

Priced at $299, the Moto G Power (2023) goes head-to-head with the Google Pixel 6a, which is often discounted to the same price nowadays. Both devices come with impressive features and specifications and have unique strengths and weaknesses. In this article, we will compare the Moto G Power (2023) vs. Pixel 6a and help you decide which one to buy.

Motorola Moto G Power (2023) vs Google Pixel 6a: Specs Comparison



Moto G Power (2023) Google Pixel 6a Brand Motorola Google SoC Mediatek Dimensity 930 Google Tensor G1 Display 6.5-inch, IPS LCD, 120Hz 6.1-inch, OLED, 60Hz, FHD+, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 RAM 6GB RAM 6 GB (LPDDR5) Storage 256GB 128 GB (UFS 3.1) Battery 5,000 mAh 4,410 mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm Headphone jack USB-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Rear cameras Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, 0.64µm; Depth: 2MP, f/2.4; Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 Primary: 12.2MP, f/1.7, 1.4 μm; Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 1.25 μm, 114-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 163.1 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm 71.8 x 152.16 x 8.85 mm Colors Mineral Black, Bright White Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage Weight 185 grams 178 grams Charging 15W wired 18W (No charger in the box) IP Rating None IP67 Price $299 $449 Micro SD card support Yes, Up to 1TB No

Price & availability

The Moto G Power (2023) is available for purchase in the United States for $299 from both Amazon and Best Buy. The Google Pixel 6a, on the other hand, was launched in June 2022 for $449 in the US, but it is frequently discounted and can be found for as low as $249. The Pixel 6a is typically available for purchase at $299 from both Amazon and Best Buy.

Design and build

Starting with the design, the Moto G Power (2023) looks like just another Motorola smartphone. The device features a familiar rectangular camera array in the top-left corner and a dimple with the Moto logo in the middle. The back of the device has a glossy finish and a subtle curve that makes it feel thinner than it is while also improving grip. The Moto G Power is available in two colors: Mineral Black and Bright White.

Going around the device, you will find the usual volume rockers and power buttons on the right-hand side, with the SIM card tray situated on the left. On the bottom of the device, there is a USB-C port, and a feature that is rarely seen in modern smartphones — a full-fledged 3.5mm headphone jack. This means you can use your wired earphones with the Moto G Power (2023) without needing an additional converter.

Source: Pocketnow Video

Taking a look at the Pixel 6a, this smartphone also carries the typical modern Pixel look with a two-toned rear finish, a Google logo in the middle, and a camera bar running horizontally across the back of the smartphone. The Pixel 6a is offered in three color choices: Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage.

When it comes to build materials and durability, both devices have a plastic back. While the Pixel 6a's frame is made out of aluminum, the Moto G Power (2023) opts for a plastic frame. The type of glass used also differs between the two devices. The Pixel 6a features Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection, while the Motorola smartphone relies on regular glass.

Durability ratings are another notable difference. The Google Pixel 6a comes with an IP67 dust and water rating, whereas the Moto G Power (2023) is only "water-repellent" and lacks an official IP rating.

Display

Source: Pocketnow

When comparing the displays of the Moto G Power (2023) and the Pixel 6a, there are some notable differences to consider. The Moto G Power (2023) features a big 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.

On the other hand, the Pixel 6a comes with a smaller 6.1-inch OLED display with the same 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The Pixel 6a display supports HDR playback, thanks to the OLED display, which offers deeper blacks and richer colors compared to the Moto G Power's IPS LCD display. However, one key difference between the two displays is the refresh rate.

While the Moto G Power (2023) boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 6a has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. In today's world, where even social media apps are becoming more resource-intensive, a high refresh rate display guarantees a smooth user experience. If you're someone who usually notices stutters and lags, you should consider choosing the Moto G Power (2023) over the Google Pixel 6a.

Performance

When it comes to raw processing power, Google takes the lead. The Google Pixel 6a features the same Tensor G1 chipset as the Pixel 6 Pro. This chipset is not only built on the superior 5nm node architecture but also features better CPU configuration, with two 2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 cores, two 2.25 GHz Cortex-A76, and four 1.80 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Additionally, it offers many advanced ML and AI capabilities that enhance the user experience significantly.

The Moto G Power (2023) is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 930 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process. This chipset features an octa-core configuration, with two 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. While you may not notice a difference in day-to-day use, thanks to the 120Hz display, the Google Tensor chipset in the Pixel 6a is likely to provide better overall performance (and longevity) due to its more advanced architecture and higher clock speeds.

It's also worth noting that both the devices come with 6GB of RAM, but the Moto G Power offers 256GB internal storage while the Pixel 6a only features 128GB storage. In addition, the Motorola smartphone includes a dedicated micro SD card slot, allowing for further expansion of up to 1TB.

Camera

When comparing the cameras of the Moto G Power and the Google Pixel 6a, the Motorola smartphone seemingly holds an advantage with its 50MP primary camera compared to the Pixel 6a's 12.2MP sensor. However, the Moto G Power lacks an ultra-wide camera, which is present on the Pixel 6a.

Nonetheless, Google has established a benchmark for Android smartphone cameras. Regardless of the lighting conditions, you can rely on Google Pixel smartphones to capture stunning photos. Additionally, the Pixel 6a comes with the same software features, including Face Unblur, Magic Eraser, Live HDR, and Night Sight, as the newer Pixel devices.

While Motorola has made significant improvements in the camera department in recent years, it's tough to beat Google in this category. While we have not tested the Moto G Power (2023) cameras, if you're looking for a mid-range Android smartphone with a dependable camera that will be able to capture photos no matter the lighting conditions, we recommend the Pixel 6a.

Battery and charging

Motorola smartphones are known for their impressive battery life, and the Moto G Power (2023) is no exception. This smartphone comes equipped with a big 5,000 mAh battery, which should (easily) last you a full day on a single charge. The device supports 15W wired charging, but the company only includes a 10W charger in the box. If you want to take full advantage of its capabilities, you will need to purchase a separate charger.

In comparison, the Google Pixel 6a features a smaller 4,410 mAh battery. While this battery is still respectable, it may not last as long as the Moto G Power's battery. Taking a look at the charging capability of the Pixel 6a, it features slightly faster 18W wired charging. Both devices do not support wireless charging.

Motorola Moto G Power (2023) or Google Pixel 6a: Which smartphone should you buy?

Choosing between the Moto G Power (2023) and the Google Pixel 6a can be challenging since both devices come with a similar set of features and price tags. While the Google Pixel 6a has a superior chipset and dependable camera, the Moto G Power (2023) offers a better display (thanks to high refresh rate) and a bigger battery. Additionally, it has an expandable storage slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you prioritize camera quality and CPU performance, the Pixel 6a is the way to go. On the other hand, if you want a large screen for a superior social media experience, along with longer battery life and decent set of cameras, the Moto G Power (2023) is the better choice.