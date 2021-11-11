Moto G Power (2022) leaks on new renders and reveals what's under the hood

Motorola launched the Moto G Power (2021) earlier this year, back in January, which means the company is planning on releasing an updated model. A new leak reveals how the device is expected to look on fresh new renders, and also tells us what specifications to expect to see under the hood.

GizNext (via GSMArena) shared a few high-quality render images of the next generation of Moto G Power (2022). The renders reveal the device will keep the hole punch selfie camera, which will be an 8MP sensor. There will be three camera sensors on the back, a 50MP primary with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, and another one that isn’t detailed by the source. Judging by last year’s specs, it’s fair to assume it may be a 2MP macro sensor.

As for the display, it will have a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The bottom bezel will be slightly larger than expected, and it’s not exactly an amazing look for a device in 2022, even if it’s a mid-range device.

The Moto G Power will be equipped with a MediaTek chipset, but it’s currently unclear whether it will be the Helio G37, or the G35, but there are also some rumors going around that it may have a budget Qualcomm SoC. It’s supposed to have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, and the fingerprint sensor will be embedded into the Motorola “M” logo on the back. The phone is also expected to have an IP52 certification for dust and splash resistance.

The last generation launched with Android 10, which was already late by then, and the new Moto G will launch with Android 11, likely with Motorola’s own customization options and additional features. As for connectivity, expect to see a 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC, and it’ll likely be a 4G device, but that depends on what chip the company ends up using. The Moto G Power will also have a 5,000 mAh battery and support 10W wired charging.

There are no words on when exactly we should expect to see this device, but if everything goes well, it should launch any time in January or February next year.