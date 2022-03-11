Moto G Power 2022 pre-orders are now live in the US, available March 18

Motorola unveiled the Moto G Power 2022 on November 17. The new Moto G Power comes with an impressive 3-day battery life, thanks to the large 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot to expand the storage.

The Motorola Moto G Power 2022 has a large 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 720 x 1600 resolution. It has a hole-punch cutout for the 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera, and it has a fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and 4GB of memory, and while it’s not a beast, it can certainly let you play some games, multitask and browse the web, and keep up with friends and family. It has 64/128GB storage options, and it’s also expandable by a microSD card slot.

Flipping the phone around, we find 3 camera sensors on the back. There’s a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 2MP f/2.4 depth, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The phone has Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C on the bottom, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on top. The device runs Android 11, and it has a water-repellent coating.

The Motorola Moto G Power 2022 is available in Dark Grove (Black), and Ice Blue color options. The 64GB model will retail for $199.99, while the 128GB variant will go for $249.99. The device is already up for pre-order at BestBuy. Amazon, and on Motorola.com, and the phone will become available on March 18.