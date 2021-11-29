Moto G Power (2021) is already available for its lowest price this Cyber Monday

Motorola announced its Moto G Power (2021) just a few days ago. The smartphone from Motorola already offers a lot for its value. However, if you've been looking to grab the Moto G Power for a discount, then look no further. This Cyber Monday, Amazon has knocked off $80 from Moto G Power's $250 MRP and is selling the device for just $170.

The variant available on Amazon comes with 64GB of onboard storage. It is carrier-free unlocked, which means you can put in any SIM card from Verizon, AT&T, or any other carrier and it'll work. Other than that, the Moto G Power (2021) is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery — which Motorola says should last up to 3 days. This battery is coupled with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and 4GB of RAM.

On the front, there's a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ 90Hz screen which is difficult to find in sub-$150 smartphones. On the back, there's a 50MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology for better low-light shots than the 2020 version. For $170, the Moto G Power (2021) is a steal deal this Cyber Monday!