Motorola is working on its 2021 smartphone lineup. Several smartphones from the bran are in the rumor mill, including the Motorola Nio, Capri and Capri Plus. Now, another Motorola smartphone has popped up online. This time its a budget device named Moto G Play 2021. It is said to be codenamed ‘Guam’.

The leak comes from Nils Ahrensmeier of TechnikNews, who took to Voice to share the key details of Motorola’s upcoming budget offering. He recently posted the renders and specifications of the Moto G Play 2021. As per the renders, the device will have a waterdrop notch on top of the display.

There is a considerable chin at the bottom, while the bezels remain minimal. On the back lies a dual-camera setup in a square camera module alongside the flash. Below the module, you’ll find the fingerprint sensor housed in the Motorola logo. The power button and volume rockers are located on the right edge, and the other side seems to be clean.

As for the specifications, the Moto G Play 2021 is tipped to be codenamed ‘Guam’ and will come with model number XT2093 in the US. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 SoC. It could be coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, which was revealed earlier in the Google Play Console listing.

On the back, it could sport a 13MP primary sensor that could be accompanied by the 2MP secondary camera, which might be the macro sensor. Essentially, this device is expected to be a tweaked version of Moto E7 Plus. Hence, you can expect a micro-USB port at the bottom. It is likely to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and secondary mic at the top.