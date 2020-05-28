Moto G Fast

Motorola seems to be all set to launch yet another smartphone in its Moto G lineup. A new promotional video of the Moto G Fast has leaked online, hinting that the launch is not far. The video shows it in full glory along with key specifications.

For starters, it looks like a rebranded version of the Moto G8 for the US market. It sports a hole-punch display with a thick chin and features triple rear cameras, which is a combination of primary + 118° ultra-wide + macro lens. The video also reveals a textured back with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Moto G Fast

The Moto G Fast will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. It is said to come in a 4GB RAM variant as well. Moreover, the video suggests 2-days of battery life. It could pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Source: YouTube

