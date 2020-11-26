A couple of days ago, it was being reported that Motorola prepping for the launch of two new smartphones in India. It is tipped to launch the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power. The two phones have already been unveiled in the European market earlier this month. The company did say that Moto G 5G will be coming to India, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks. Now, we have an official launch date for the smartphone in India.

The latest development comes from Flipkart. The e-commerce site has a ‘coming soon’ page ready for the upcoming smartphone. It says that Moto G 5G will be “India’s most affordable 5G ready phone.” It’s amusing to me that brands are pushing 5G in India, where the 5G spectrum auctions are yet to take place. Anyway, the Moto G 5G will be launching at 12 noon on November 30 in India.

The 'most affordable 5G smartphone of India' comes at a time when 5G still seems a distant reality in the country.

While the teaser page doesn’t reveal much, we already know the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LTPS display with 394ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro, and a 16MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Further, it is priced at EUR 299.99 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model. This translates to around INR 26,500. We expect it to be priced below that in India.

Motorola is also tipped to launch the Moto G9 Power soon. It might be launched later. Perhaps, next month in the Indian market.