Moto 5G Plus has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and TUV Rheinland certification sites as well as on Geekbench. As per the FCC listing, the device will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC support and 5G connectivity. It is also said to include Galileo, GLONASS, and GPS.

As for the TUV Rheinland certification, the Moto 5G Plus is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Coming to the Geekbench listing, the phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SoC that has a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It is also listed with 4GB of RAM.

The Moto 5G Plus scored 596 and 1872 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It is tipped to cost EUR 398 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is also claimed to have a vanilla Moto G 5G sibling, that was earlier speculated to be called Motorola Edge Lite.

Via