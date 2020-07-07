After several rumors and leaks, Moto G 5G has gone official in Europe. It features a 6.7-inch CinemaVision Full HD+ display with dual punch-hole notches. It’s certified for HDR10, and comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The selfie shooters include a 16MP camera that features Quad Pixel technology with 4x more light sensitivity than usual and an unspecified ultrawide lens. Moreover, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Moto G 5G Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC that features Snapdragon X52 Mobile-RF System. It sports a quad-camera setup housed in a square camera module. The 48 MP main sensor comes with Quad Pixel technology and 4x light sensitivity. There’s an ultra-wide lens, a depth sensor and a Macro Vision camera that gets you 5x closer to your subject compared with a normal lens.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. It also features NFC and My UX skin on top of Android. The Moto G 5G Plus will be available from July 8 across Europe in two variants, starting at €349 for the version with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and €399 for the version with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also reach KSA, UAE and many other markets in the near future. Motorola is also committing to launch a sub-$500 5G device in North America this fall.

Source: Motorola Blog