Motorola is tipped to be prepping for the launch of two new smartphones in India. It could soon unveil the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power in the Indian market. For the unaware, the two phones were launched in the European market earlier this month and at the time, Motorola did not share details about Indian availability for either. However, it announced that the Moto G 5G will be coming to India, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks. While the company hasn’t revealed official details about the two phone launches, a tipster claims that they could be launched soon.

The rumour comes from noted tipster Mukul Sharma, who tweeted that Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power will be launched in India soon. The tweet does not mention an exact launch date, but in one of the replies the tipster wrote that Motorola won’t be launching these phones this month. This means, the two upcoming phones are likely to launch in India in the month of November.

Exclusive: I can now confirm that it's Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power launching soon in India.#motorola #motoG9power #motog5g — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 23, 2020

The Moto G 5G is priced at EUR 299.99 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model, while the Moto G9 Power costs EUR 199 for the single 4GB + 128GB storage model. Both phones run Android 10.

The Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LTPS display with 394ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro, and a 16MP selfie shooter. it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Moto G9 Power comes equipped with a big 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset, and packs a massive 6,000mah battery that supports 20W fast charging as well. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup of 64MP primary + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor, while a 16MP camera lies on the front.