Moto Edge X30 will pack a 60MP front camera, dual 50MP back cameras, 68W fast charging, and more

Motorola has been launching new devices every few weeks or so this fall. The company first introduced Moto G Pure in October and followed it up with the launch of G2000 and other smartphones. The company is tipped to be launching Moto Edge X30 with the next-generation Snapdragon processor soon. Ahead of the launch, Motorola has shared a teaser of the device revealing some of the specs.

For now, we know that Motorola Moto Edge X30 will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. In addition to the fast Soc, we now have some specs of the device. According to the teaser shared, the Moto Edge X30 will be hosting a 60MP front camera sensor. The sensor is also expected to be housed in the punch-hole display cutout. The display will reportedly support a 144Hz refresh rate.

Other than that, the smartphone is also expected to feature dual 50MP back cameras. Previous reports have suggested that the 50MP camera setup will be accompanied by a 2MP macro camera. It will also host a 5,000 mAh battery, in addition, to support for 68W fast charging support. According to the leaked benchmarks, the smartphone will run on Android 12 and host 12GB RAM.

Motorola is showing no slack with the Edge X30. The company is equipping the device with all the flagship-grade specs. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much for the device to launch. Motorola is expected to announce the Edge X30 in China on December 9.

