Moto Edge X30 could be sold as Edge 30 Pro in global markets

Motorola launched Edge X30 as the first phone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 last year. However, at the time, the phone launched exclusively in China. According to the latest rumors, Moto Edge X30 could be ready for the international trip and the smartphone could be launched as Motorola Edge 30 Pro in the global markets.

The phone was spotted NBTC certification website with the same codename as Edge X30, i.e., XT2201. Moto Edge X30 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display on the front that is capable of going up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with 8GB of onboard RAM. On the storage front, the smartphone features 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera side of things, the Moto Edge X30 comes with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone can record up to 8K resolution video. On the front, the smartphone features a 60MP punch-hole camera. It features a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with support for 68W fast wired charging.

For now, no pricing or release date is known. The smartphone started at a price of CNY 3,199 (~$501) in China so we can expect the smartphone to be priced in the $500-$600 range here in the United States. Are you looking forward to buying Moto Edge 30 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!

