Moto Edge X30 design and colors leak in new renders

Motorola will officially unveil the upcoming Motorola Moto Edge X30 smartphone tomorrow. New renders showed up of the smartphone ahead of the announcement, giving us a closer look at what to expect. The specifications have also leaked previously, and it might just be the first device to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

Motorola shared the new images on Weibo (via GSMArena), and it confirms the leaked renders that we reported previously. While we don’t have the official information on the specifications just yet, we’ve had it leak earlier, and here’s everything that we expect to see tomorrow.

The Moto Edge X30 is rumored to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and although memory options aren’t clear, we expect to see at least 8GB of RAM. As for the display, previous rumors said it would be a 6.67-inch panel, and Motorola confirmed it will come with 144Hz refresh rate, and it will be HDR10+ certified. It will also have a punch-hole cutout for the 60MP selfie camera. There’s also rumored to be an under-display selfie camera, although that may possibly be reserved for a higher-end X30 Edge Pro unit.

On the back, the device will have three camera sensors. The primary sensor is a 50MP unit, while the secondary will be another 50MP camera for ultrawide, and there will also reportedly be a 2MP sensor of some kind. When it comes to endurance, it has a 5,000 mAh battery, and it will support 68W fast wired charging.

We don’t have to wait much longer to find out the actual specifications and see the device in real-life photos and renders. The Motorola Moto Edge X30 will be revealed tomorrow, while sales are expected to start on December 15. It’s not yet clear if the device will make it outside of China, although other previous Edge Series often made it to North America and Europe.