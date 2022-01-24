Moto Edge 30 Pro renders reveal its a rebranded Moto Edge X30 with some small changes

Moto Edge X30 was introduced last year, and it was the first smartphone in the world to come equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The device was originally only launched in China, but a new report claims it might finally arrive globally under the Moto Edge 30 Pro name.

MySmartPrice shared new render images of what appears to be the global version of the original Moto Edge X30. The new Moto Edge 30 Pro looks very similar to the X30, except the Motorola logo on the back, which moved to the bottom left corner, and the fingerprint sensor is now under the display.

Motorola Moto Edge X30 in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue

The camera setup, front display all appears to look the same, and the specifications are expected to be the same. Moto Edge 30 Pro is expected to launch with a 6.7-inch OLED 144Hz display panel, and have a 60MP selfie camera in the punch hole cutout. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and it has 8/12GB RAM, and 128/256GB storage configuration options. The primary sensor on the back is 50MP, there’s also a 50MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast wired charging at 68W, which Motorola advertises can go from 0-100% in just 35 minutes. The Moto X30 launched in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue colors, and the new renders have near-identical models, suggesting we may see the same color palette.

We have no information on when the Moto Edge 30 Pro could launch globally, or how much it could cost in North America or Europe. The Moto X30 launched for about $500 for the 8/128GB model in China, so it’s fair to expect a similar, or slightly higher price in other markets.