Moto Edge 2022 vs Google Pixel 6a: Which one should you buy?

Motorola's Edge 2022 is the latest Android mid-range smartphone. For a price of $499, the Moto Edge 2022 offers an impressive list of features, including a pro-grade 144Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek's Dimensity 1050 processor, fast charging, triple-camera setup, and much more.

The device already has a number of competitors in the market, such as the Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy A53, OnePlus Nord N20, and more. Thus, in this article, we pit the two most popular mid-range Android smartphones, the Moto Edge 2022 and the Google Pixel 6a, against each other to see which one of these two smartphones deserves a place in your pocket.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Design

Starting off with the design, you'll notice that the Moto Edge 2022 has nothing special about the way it looks. It looks like just another Motorola smartphone with a black back, a rectangular camera array on the top-left corner, and a dimple with the Moto logo in the middle. Nevertheless, our Managing Editor, Myriam Joire, found the ergonomics of the Edge 2022 very good. There's a subtle curve to the back, which makes it feel thinner and easier to grip. The device is also smaller than the previous generation, which adds to its handiness.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 6a carries the same look as its pricier sibling, with a two-toned rear finish and a camera bar running horizontally across the back of the smartphone. Though, just like the Moto Edge 2022, the Google Pixel 6a also sports a plastic back. There is a major difference in terms of durability ratings, though. The Google Pixel 6a comes with IP67 dust and water rating, while the Moto Edge 2022 features only an IP52 rating.

Display

One of the areas where the Motorola Edge 2022 takes the crown is the display department. It features a flat 6.6-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED panel that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. Thanks to the panel being OLED, Moto has finally opted for an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. The overall screen-to-body ratio is also impressive at 88.19%, thanks to the smaller chin along the bottom and side edges.

Not only the Pixel 6a comes with a smaller 6.1-inch FHD+ display, but its refresh rate is also limited to 60Hz. With even social media apps becoming increasingly resource-intensive, having a high refresh rate display ensures a smooth experience for customers. If you're someone who's nit-picky about the display, stutters, and lags, then it might be better for you to stick with the Moto Edge 2022 over the Google Pixel 6a.

Performance

When it comes to raw processing power, Google takes the lead. The Google Pixel 6a boasts a faster processor than the Moto Edge 2022. It ships the same Google Tensor flagship processor as the Pixel 6 Pro. This custom chip from Google is built on the 5nm node process and features an octa-core CPU containing two Cortex-X1 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.25GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It also offers advanced ML and AI capabilities.

On the other hand, the Edge 2022 features the Dimensity 1050. While it is MediaTek's first SoC to support mmWave 5G in the States, its performance isn't the fastest. It features two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and six Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.0 GHz. Though it doesn't have the same power as the Google Tensor SoC, you shouldn't face any problems or lags in performing day-to-day tasks (especially with the smooth 144Hz display).

It's also worth noting that both the devices come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is non-expandable. For those who store a lot of media or play a lot of games, a cloud storage service may be necessary.

Camera Hardware

Moto Edge 2022 holds an advantage over the Google Pixel 6a when we compare the camera specs on paper, as it features a 50MP primary camera (vs. 12.2MP on the Pixel 6a). It also features a higher-megapixel count ultra-wide camera and an extra 2MP depth camera sensor.

Google, however, has set a benchmark when it comes to Android smartphone cameras. No matter the lighting conditions, you can bet on the Google Pixel smartphones to take beautiful pictures. And it's not only about image processing, but the Pixel 6a also comes with the same software features as the Pixel 6 series, such as Face Unblur, Magic Eraser, Live HDR, Night Sight, and more.

Even though Motorola's cameras have improved in the past few years, and we haven't yet tested the cameras on Moto Edge 2022 to take a final decision, it's really difficult to beat Google in this category. In other words, if you're looking for a mid-range Android smartphone that can take great photos in a variety of lighting conditions, our recommendation would be the Pixel 6a.

Battery

Battery performance has always been Motorola's strong suit, and it's the same here. Not only does the Moto Edge 2022 come with a bigger battery cell (5,000 mAh vs. 4,410 mAh), but it also features much faster 30W wired charging. It also boasts support for 15W wireless charging — something that the Google Pixel 6a lacks. It is, however, worth noting that both smartphones do not ship with a charger in the box, so you'll need to purchase one separately.

Verdict

In terms of price and features, the Moto Edge 2022 and the Google Pixel 6a are almost identical, making a choice confusing for many. While the Pixel 6a holds an advantage in the chipset and camera segment, the Moto Edge 2022 offers a better display and battery experience if the hardware specifications are to go by.

If you want an Android phone with a proven set of cameras and a fast processor, then the Pixel 6a is the right choice for you. The Moto Edge 2022, on the other hand, is the better choice of the two if you are looking for an Android device with a large screen for a great social media experience, as well as a long battery backup and a decent set of cameras.

Moto Edge 2022 Edge 2022 is the latest mid-range smartphone from Motorola. It features an impressive 6.6-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, MediaTek's Dimensity 1050 with support for mmWave 5G, and more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 6a is the latest budget smartphone from Google. Despite being affordable, the Pixel 6a comes with best-in-class features and specs, such as a Google Tensor chip, the same camera software as the Pixel 6 series, a new design, and more.

Technical Specifications