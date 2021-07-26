The new Motorola Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 Pro showed up on TENAA at the beginning of July, and Motorola is now finally ready to reveal them officially. The Moto Edge 20 launch event is happening on August 5. While the event doesn’t confirm the name specifically, the text does translate to something “cutting-edge” and shows off a new camera upgrade.

We’ve also recently shown you some of the renders of the upcoming Moto flagships, which shows off the Moto Edge 20 in all of its glory. The XT2143-1 model number is believed to stand for the standard Moto Edge 20, while the XT2153-1 came up on the Thai NTBC website (via GSMArena & MySmartPrice).

The benchmark tells us it comes with a “berlin” motherboard, which is a codename for the Snapdragon 778G chipset, which also supports 5G by default. The Moto Edge 20 will have 8GB of memory and run Android 11. Unfortunately, the benchmarks don’t reveal any other information, but at least the model number, chipset, memory, and even the name are confirmed via these new leaks. The storage options are rumored to be 128GB and 256GB, although there may be more variants. The battery is said to have 4,000 mAh capacity.

The Moto Edge 20 is reported to have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution display with 120Hz high refresh rate. There’s also a punch-hole cutout that’s expected to house a 32MP selfie camera. On the back, we hope to see a 108MP main sensor, a 16MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto with at least a 3x zoom capability.

The Moto Edge 20 launch is confirmed to happen on August 5 and not later this month, as it was reported earlier. There will be a total of three new devices, the Moto Edge 20 Lite, the Moto Edge 20, and the Moto Edge 20 Pro.