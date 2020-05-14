Motorola Moto E7 has appeared on both the Google Play Console’s Device Catalog and the Android Enterprise Recommended’s device list. Plus, these listings have revealed some of its specifications.

The Moto E7 could feature a 6.2-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ display. It is listed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 2GB/4GB of RAM. Further, there are two storage options for 32GB and 64GB.

As for the optics, the smartphone might feature a 13MP f/2.0 Samsung primary camera + 2MP f/2.2 Omnivision depth sensor and a 5MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. Further, it could come with a 3,550mAh battery.

Source: XDA-Developers